PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-President of the Association of People with Albinim in Malawi (APAM) Everton Kondowe have been elected as the Chairperson of African Union for Persons with Albinism, Maravi Post has learnt.

This is according to Kondowe’s post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Maravi Post understand that Kondowe left the country to south Africa on Monday, soon after the cancellation of the demos his organization organized against the killings and abductions of people with albinism in Lilongwe.

Below is the message he posted on his Facebook walk;

I have the pleasure to inform you that the organizations for persons with albinism in Africa have today elected me as the Chairperson of African Union for Persons with Albinism.

This was at a meeting in Pretoria organised by African Disabiliy Alliance (ADA) which was patronised by delegates from all parts of Africa.

The organization’s Secretariat will be based in Zimbabwe and supported by European Union funding.

Among many other things Malawi has been identified for immediate regional interventions by the organization.

Overstone Kondowe

APAM President