Oddoi Kamange arrested over MK19 million theft

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said former Procurement Officer at the Ministry of Tourism Oddoi Kamange is in police custody over MK19 million cashgate.

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Eggrita Ndala confirmed of the arrest in a statement released on Thursday.

Ndala told The Maravi Post that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

In 2013, Kamange is suspected to have received MK6 Million from Esnart Ndovi while fully knowing that the money represented proceeds of crime.

He is also suspected to have stolen MK12,988,950.00 from the Malawi Government.

“Oddoi Kamange is likely to be charged with two counts of money laundering contrary to Section 42(1) (c) of the Financial Crimes Act and one count of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code,” reads in part the statement.

She said that Kamange will appear in court soon.