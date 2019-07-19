BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Blantyre City Council is demanding MK9.5 million from Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC)’s leadership for Anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah’s demonstration to take place.

City Council Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda told the Southern region demos organisers to pay the amount for the previous damages caused if today’s protests are to take place.

Kasunda said the decision has arrived following agreement it made to the organisers.

Last demos, it had to take the court to order the council allowing the protest to take place in Blantyre while other cities had no restrictions.

Today, HRDC is also conducting national wide demos against Ansah for being involved in the May 21 electoral polls.