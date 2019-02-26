Eastern Regional Prosecutions officer Christopher Katani

BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-Residential magistrate court, sitting in Balaka has convicted and sentenced a 28 years old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour having found guilty of trace pacing grave yard.

The court also found the man guilty of unlawful exhumation of human cobs, and dealing human parts.

Eastern Regional Prosecutions officer Christopher Katani, who also represented the state before the court confirmed the development to Maravi Post.

According to him the convict, was arrested by civilians in a train while travelling to Mozambique caring 3 days old dead body in a black plastic bag which he said he had been advised by a witch doctor to bring for him to get rich.

The convict James Majawa, 28 years, hails from Mbuwa Mbuwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nsamala in Balaka district.