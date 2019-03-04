Malawi’s Balaka North Shadow lawmaker Tony Ngalande not dead

By John Saukira

BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-Independent shadow Member of Parliament for Balaka North has refuted reports going around via social media alleging that he is dead.

Driving white Hummer while in grey shirt and short pair of attire , Ngalande alighted from his car briefly at Independent Filling Station where he gave an interview with our reporters.

Ngalande said it is not true that he is dead but rather he is very much alive.

Our reporter verified that indeed he has no cuts.

However, he disclosed that he has been robbed MK18 Million at Malawi Mozambique boarder by a group of thugs believed to have been systematically arranged by Nelita Pondamale.

“Pondamale came to my home after earlier in the day called me to inform that he has some guys who are selling a 15 tonne truck. Since I have been looking for the truck for my campaign, I decided to go and check it. When I went there since it was dark I saw a group of armed gang of thugs who were after me. They started beating me and snatched money amounting MK18,000.” He said.

He thanked both Malawi and Mozambican Police for rescuing him.

He said the issue is currently under investigations to track down Pondamale.

Tony Ngalande is currently standing as Independent and his main challenger is UTM shadow MP, Lucius Banda.

Ngalande has since advised the General public to know that he is alive and in good health.