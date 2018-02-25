Terry Grant Nyirenda, a seven month old baby who is battling for his life after he was diagnosed with liver infection, scientifically known as Biliary Atresia, left the country Friday for India.

Biliary Atresia is a rare, life-long and life-threatening liver disease which attacks babies. Nyirenda is scheduled for a liver transplant in February, hence has left the country for India.

In an interview, Dawn Gowa Nyasulu, a family representative disclosed that; “It has not been an easy journey but with the support from family, friends and concerned people in the country, they had made what seemed impossible to be possible.

“Through the overwhelming support that baby Terry got from all corners of this country, we have managed to raise USD42, 000 (about K30.8 million), the money which was needed for the operation to take place.”

A number of fund-raising events were organised in the country as one way of raising the money for the baby.

One of such events was a music concert at BICC Auditorium where a number of famous musicians took part. The event was patronized by Malawi’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Terry is expected to be in India for 80 days, the day of the operation will be determined after the doctors perform some tests upon his arrival at the hospital.