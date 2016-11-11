BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi government has said all is set for the opening of the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on December 10, 2016.The official opening of the facility has been postponed several times but the stadium’s operations manager Eric Ning’ang’a told Zodiak today that things are finally in order.

The state-of-the-art stadium, constructed by a Chinese contractor to the tune of $70 million concessional loan Malawi government will pay back in 20 years, was initially planned to be up and running by November last year before the dates were shifted to March, June and October this year.

“I can comfortably say the Ministry [of Labour, Sports, Youth and Manpower Development] has instructed us to get everything ready for the launch in December. We were asked by the government if it is possible to launch the stadium on 10 December and we told them that everything is in order,” said Ning’ang’a in an interview with Zodiak.

Initially, it was proposed that the launch of the stadium will be spiced up by the International friendly between Malawi national football team and Chinese select team but Ning’ang’a did not say anything about that in the interview.