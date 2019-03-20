BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A Standard 8 girl at Namiwawa Primary School in Blantyre committed suicide on Sunday for unknown reasons.

Deputy Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer Dorrah Chathyoka confirmed of the development

Chathyoka told The Maravi Post that the deceased identified as Chinsinsi Naidi, 17, hanged herself to the roof of her parents’ house at Chemusa Township.

The father of the girl told the police that Chinsinsi had been depressed since last week Thursday.

“The parents decided to take her to the hospital where she was diagnosed of headache. On Sunday, at about 14 :00 hours, Chinsinsi was found dead and hanging on a twine-rope.

“Police detectives from Kabula visited the scene and took the dead body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. The body is still at the mortuary pending postmortem,” she said.

Chinsinsi hailed from Mbali Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mthiramanja in Mulanje district.