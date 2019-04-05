custody a 24 -year old woman Filesu Leonard for faking pregnancy

By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Limbe Police station in Blantyre is keeping in custody a 24 -year old woman Filesu Leonard for faking pregnancy.

According to Widson Nhlane Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station the woman faked a pregnancy with intentions of stealing a newly born baby at Limbe Health centre.

Health personels at the clinic said the incident happened in the evening hours of 3 April,2019.

According to the reporter Chisomo Mandolo a nurse by profession,Filesu Leonard pretended to be pregnant in the maternity ward and ready for delivery.

The nurse on duty, wanted to examine her but she refused after several attempts by giving lame excuses.

She became, suspicious and mobilised fellow nurses to confront Filesu.

With support of some guardians in the maternity wing,they undressed her,only to discover that, she faked the pregnancy by putting some wrappers on the belly.

Later, the matter was reported to Police, who took her to the formation where she is being detained.

So far,she has been charged with giving false information, as investigations are going on to establish more on her motive.

Preliminary findings, show that she is married and blessed with one child.

Police, appeals to members of the community to report anyone suspected of faking a pregnancy in our respective locations to prevent cases of stealing newly born babies.

The suspect who stays in Bangwe, comes from Munsiche village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.