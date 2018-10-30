By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) Malawi will from November 3 to 4 2018 hold its 2018 Annual Conference at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima District.

The annual conference is expected to attract over 30 business journalists from both the private and public institutions.

ABJ National Coordinator Aubrey Mchulu said the conference will be held under the theme ‘The Role of Business Journalists in a Recovering Economy’.

“The local economy has in recent times shown some signs of stability. Of late, we have seen the exchange rate stabilizing, interest rates softening and inflation being under control. As business journalists, we would like to see the local economy going beyond just stability to registering strong growth.

“Often times we have heard commentators talking about responsible reporting. We would like the commentators to unpack responsible reporting so that business journalists play their rightful role in developing this economy” said Mchulu.

Mchulu also expressed shock at the death of former Finance Minister, Reserve Bank Governor and Press Corporation Limited Group Chief Executive Officer, Professor Matthews Chikaonda.

Chikaonda died in California, United States in the early hours of Tuesday, October 30 2018.

Chikaonda was the guest of honour during ABJ’s last annual conference held in Mulanje in 2014.

“This is sad. He was a true friend of business and economics journalists. He contributed to raising the bar of business and economics journalism in Malawi,” Mchulu said.

Former ABJ National Coordinator Thomas Chafunya had this to say about Chikaonda: “He was a true son of Malawi. His achievements speak volumes of what a man he was. He contributed immensely to the growth of the local economy. He will be greatly missed”.

The Association of Business Journalists is a grouping of over 100 journalists working in both the print and electronic media, specialising in business, economic, finance and related issues.

Due to lack of understanding of the financial markets, local journalists have often misreported and sometimes not covered well the Malawian financial markets.

Mostly it has been noted that those who do report on financial markets are not adequately grounded in economic and market analysis and interpretation.

ABJ-Malawi was, therefore, established to offer a platform for journalists to meet experts in the industry and deepen their understanding of these markets.

To fulfil its objectives , ABJ works in partnership with various institutions for support.