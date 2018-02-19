Malawi’s Catholic faithful and other dignitaries will pay their last respects to late Emmanuel Kanyama of the Dedza Diocese on Wednesday when the body of the deceased man of God will be laid to rest at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery in Dedza District.

The late Bishop Kanyama died of high blood pressure on Saturday in Mchinji district when he went to see his mother.

According to the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, on Tuesday February 20 2018 the remains of the late Kanyama will be taken from Likuni Mission Hospital Mortuary at 10:30 AM for Dedza.

Before departure, there will be also a Mass at 1 1:30 AM at Likuni Parish and His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka, Bishop of Karonga and ECM Vice Chairman will preside over the Mass.

“Upon arrival in Dedza,there will be Holy Mass at Dedza Parish starting from 4:00 PM. Rev. Fr. Isaac Mwazambumba, Chairman of the Association of Diocesan Catholic Clergy in Dedza will preside over the Holy Mass.

“Thereafter, the remains of the late Bishop Kanyama will be taken to Bembeke Cathedral where Holy Mass and Vigil Prayers will be celebrated starting from 6:30 PM,” reads ECM letter,signed by Rev Fr.Henry Saindi.

His Lordship, Montfort Stima, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangochi will preside over the Holy Mass.

On Wednesday February 21 2018,the remains of the late Bishop Kanyama will be taken from Bembeke Cathedral to St. Joseph’s Demonstration Primary School at 9:00 AM where farewell Holy Mass will be celebrated starting from 10:00 AM. His Grace Tarsizio Ziyaye, Archbishop of Lilongwe will preside over the Holy Mass.

The funeral ceremony will be attended by Very Reverend Fr. Andriy Yevchuk, Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Holy See, representing His Excellency Most Reverend Julio Murat, Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi.

Thereafter, Rite of Committal will be celebrated at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery for the Bishop.

BRIEF’PROFILE OF THE LATE BISHOP EMMANUEL KANYAMA. BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF DEDZA. MALAWI

Birth and Studies

The late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama was born on 25th December 1962 at Kanyama Village,

Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza District. He came from a devoted and pastorally

active Catholic family. He completed his primary and secondary education in Dedza, his home

District. He followed his priestly studies at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary where he

was awarded the Diploma in Philosophy. He, then, studied Theology at St. Peter’s Major

Seminary where he was awarded Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.

Ordination and Priestly Ministry

He was ordained Priest on 4’n August 1990 at Mtendere Parish where his parents settled. From

1990 to I992,he was Lecturer at St. Kizito Minor Seminarv in the Diocese of Dedza.

Further Studies and Appointments

From 1992 to 1996, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kanyama studied at the Pontifical University of

Urbaniana in Rome. He was awarded a Licentiate and Doctorate Degrees in Philosophy.

After his studies, he was appointed Lecturer in Philosophy at St. Anthony Kachebere Major

Seminary in Mchinji, where he also was in the office of the Acting Rector for six years.

From 2004, he was appointed Parish Priest in Ntcheu. At the same time, he was serving as a

member of the College of Consultors for the Diocese of Dedza and Lecturer of Philosophy at

St. Anthony Major Seminary in Kachebere.

Episcopal Ordination

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kanyama Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza

on 4th July 2007. On 6th October 2007, Rev. Fr. Kanyama was consecrated and installed as

Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza at Bembeke Cathedral. He succeeded Bishop Joseph Gustave

Sainte-Marie M. Afr. who was transferred to the Diocese of Lilongwe succeeding Bishop Felix

Mkhori.

Positions held at ECM and AMECEA Level

At ECM level, Bishop Kanyama held among others, the following positions: Chairman for the

Council of the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA), Bishop Chairman for the Catholic

Education Commission, Bishop Chairman for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue, Bishop

Chairman for Social Communications and Research Commission and ECM Board of Trustee

for Ecumenical Counseling Centre (ECC).