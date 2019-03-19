Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Chaima of Kasungu district

By Grace Dzuwa

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s chiefs Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Chaima of Kasungu district has died.

According to the ministry of Local government and rural development statement released and made available, STA Chaima whose name was Maxwell Vereson Mwale died in the morning hours of March 19 2019 at Kamuzu central hospital in Lilongwe after along illness

Late STA Chaima was born on 1st January 1968 and was intalled as STA Chaima in 1999. He is survived by two wives and thirteen children.

Burial of STA Chaima will take place on Thursday 21 st March 2019 at his Chilima headquarters in Kasungu. Burial ceremony is scheduled into start at 12noon.