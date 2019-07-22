CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 33-year-old man for alleged possession of a live pangolin worth MK 7 million.

Chikwawa police station spokesperson Foster Benjamin identified the suspect as Bereu Maliko who was arrested on Thursday at Mthumba Trading Centre following a tip-off.

Benjamin explained that the suspect was offering the endangered animal for sale.

“A police detective, under National Police Headquarters, was posing as a potential buyer in an undercover operation.

“Immediately, a team of detectives from Chikwawa Police Station and Nchalo Police Post pounced on the suspect,” Benjamin.

The police publicists added that the suspect has since been charged with illegal possession of specimen of listed species and dealing in government trophy.

“If convicted, he is facing a maximum sentence of MK15 million and 30 years imprisonment with hard labour.

“The pangolin has since been therefore taken back into Majete Game Reserve where it is believed to have smuggled from,”he said.

Maliko hails from Lundu village under Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa District.