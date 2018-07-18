By Rudovicko Nyirenda

An 18-year-old boy who was a form one student has committed suicide by hanging on grounds that he was being denied access to marry.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin has identified the deceased as Chifundo Ngolingoli who committed the suicide on Monday around 10 a.m.

Benjamin reports that, “It is said that the boy had a girlfriend whom he wanted to tie a matrimonial knot with. His parents, apparently seeing that he was young and in school, had rebuffed him on several occasions, a thing which had greatly depressed him,” said Benjamin.

He added that the boy’s parents got a rude awakening on Monday when they discovered their son hanging lifeless from the roof of their house.

He was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where a postmortem revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile police in the district have appealed to the general public to desist from committing suicide urging them that they should seek elder’s help whenever they feel depressed