By Alick Mhango

A 20-year-old woman in Chikwawa over the weekend committed suicide after her long-time fiancée uncovered her infidelity.

According to Foster Benjamin, Chikwawa Police Station publicist, the deceased identified as Esther Chinayi hanged herself in her house at Lauji 2 Village under Traditional Authority (T.A) Katunga in the district.

She had long been in a relationship with a 17-year-old boy.

Benjamin said their relationship reportedly sailed smoothly until a few days ago when the deceased got herself a phone.

She is said to have secretly communicated with her ex lover, double crossing the long time fiancé.

The police publicist added that a fierce row erupted between the lovers after texts got exposed in the girlfriend’s phone.

The man impounded the phone and handed it over to his would-be mother-in law, only for it to be stolen by his lover and a rightful owner.

“At around 18:00 hours on Saturday , the teenage lover decided to visit his fiance only to discover that the door was locked from inside. Later, he broke into the house and found her long time partner hanging lifeless from the roof.

“The body was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where an autopsy on it revealed that the death was due to suffocation. No foul play has since been suspected,” said Benjamin

The police in the district are therefore urging those leading stressful lives not to kill themselves but rather seek guidance from counseling authorities.