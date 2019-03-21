LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGO CCR) this week appealed for comprehensive child-friendly humanitarian support in all disaster hotspots.

This comes amid reports that children are the most vulnerable in the aftermath of disasters.

The calls is to ensure that children’s rights in all disaster hotspots in the wake of unprecedented floods in parts of Malawi.

The NGO CCR members including Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO GCN), Malawi Human Rights Youth Network (MHRYN), Malawi Human Rights Consultative Committee (MHRCC), Youth Consultative Forum (YCF), Water and Environmental Sanitation Network (WESNet), Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN), Media Advocates for the Advancement of Child Rights (MAACR) and Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA).

In a press statement signed by its Chairpersons Desmond Mhango, made available to The Maravi Post, the grouping is demanding that there should be access to security and adequate child protection systems and provide mobile antenatal and child-friendly health facilities in camp sites

APPEAL FOR CHILD-FRIENDLY HUMANITARIAN AID ACCESS IN DISASTER HOTSPOTS Lilongwe, Malawi:

The NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGO its CCR), an umbrella network of Civil Society Organizations established to champion the fulfilment and enjoyment of children’s rights in Malawi, would like to appeal to key stakeholders in disaster management to ensure the respect of children’s rights in all disaster hotspots in the wake of unprecedented floods in parts of Malawi.

In most cases, children are the most vulnerable in the aftermath of disasters. Actually, all rights of children as enshrined in the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), African Charter on the Rights, Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) and the republican Constitution are under threat in times such as these.

Therefore, following the flood disaster across the country, we urge key stakeholders to consider and reflect upon the following elements:

Child Protection Children is disaster areas are vulnerable to all sorts of abuse. There are also notable cases of separation with parents and guardians. Therefore, we urge all stakeholders to put in place child protection mechanisms to ensure all children are protected against all forms of exploitations and abuse. We therefore implore on the state and non-state actors to ensure maximum safety and security of children in disaster hotspots. In the event of separation, we urge proper re-unification with families.

Right to Education and Health We are aware that education is one area that is often affected in the wake of disasters that force people to leave their houses such as floods.

Firstly, when people relocate to facilities such as school blocks for temporary residence, lessons are disrupted. Such incidents have been reported in places such as Chikwawa, Nsanje, Balaka, Mangochi, Mulanje and Phalombe.

Secondly, as a result of community-wide impact where teachers and learners are all victims, lessons in schools are disrupted. While teachers mourn loss of property, learners would have lost scholastic materials hence negatively impacting on their participation in education.

Further to that is the psychological trauma associated with such disasters is a health need that often go unnoticed.

Disasters also disrupt access to health care for children such as antenatal and Under-5 health Care Services.

Participation and child-friendly environment Stakeholders in disaster management should ensure that children’s views are considered. As a matter of fact, children need to be engaged at all stages of disaster preparation, prevention, response and recovery stages.

Sadly, we note with concern that the involvement of children is very minimal. Conclusion The NGO CCR reiterates its appreciation for the resilient efforts demonstrated by key stakeholders in disaster management following the recent flooding disaster in Malawi.

However, we urge the stakeholders to ensure that children are not marginalized, or being reduced to mere beneficiaries but, based on evolving capacity, be involved throughout the planning activities related to disasters.

Failure to adhere to the recommendations made has potential to endanger children in the affected areas as they would face serious long-term repercussions.

Research indicates that disaster that occurs during the formative years of a child can last decades.

For example, children who suffer adverse health consequences or miss out on school might end up missing out on life time opportunities.

We further recommend that the state and non-state actors involved should collaborate and consider offering the following:

Provide child-friendly psychological first aid for affected children Ensure access to security and adequate child protection systems Provide mobile antenatal and child-friendly health facilities in camp sites