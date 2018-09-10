By Our reporter

Malawi Defense Soldiers at Chilumba barracks in Karonga the northern border of Malawi are accused of beating civilians in the drinking joints, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to some victims and owners of the bars who denied to be identified, the soldiers especially the junior one always intimidate civilians who are buying more beer.

Since January this year, number of civilians at Uliwa trading center have been severely beaten by some group of soldiers.

“They don’t want us to buy more beer than they do. If someone do that on their presence they said ‘ukulimbana Ndi Boma’ and they start fight,” said some victims.

Adding “some of our colleagues have been taken to barracks where they are being torched.”

Due to the increase of the development,the community want the soldiers to have their own pubs outside the barracks.

While asking for officials intervention, some community said they will start fighting back.

“We are tired with such behavior. Why should we leaving as strangers in our own country. Instead of protecting our lives they are destroying,” they said.

Malawi defense force officials are yet to issue a comment on the development.