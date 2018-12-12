A 69 year old woman in Chitipa the northern border district of Malawi have died at Wenya Health Center after doctors failed to trace her suffering and gave her wrong drugs, Maravi Post has established.

Confirming the development, the Area Health Advisory Committee (HAC) chairperson Grades Munthali identified the decease as Paulina Kayira from, Traditional Authority (T.A) Wenya in Chitipa district.

Munthali said the woman who has been suffering from high Blood Pressure (BP) met the fate last week when her children dragged her to the health center after her sickness was worsen.

However, after reaching the health center, instead of examining her, the doctor gave her Aspirin drugs thinking it she was suffering from body pain.

Despite the condition was beyond, the doctor continued giving her Aspiring to the extent that she lost her life.

“The development has angered the community, it shows our lives are not in safe hands. This will force people to go to medical healers than hospital,” said Munthali.

When contacted one of the nurses at the health center who denied to be mentioned while admitting the development said this was due to lack of machine use to diagnose BP.

The nurse said it was difficult for them to know the disease the woman was suffering hence the development.

“The issue is true but it was not because of negligence as we don’t have machine of diagnosing BP. We thought it was body pain that’s why she was administered with Aspiring,” said the nurse.

Adding “we have been asking for the said machine to the main hospital but to no avail. Things are not OK here and we are afraid that one day the community will take our lives.”

The development has angered father Moyo of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Karonga who stays close the health center.

During the burial ceremony of the decease, Father Moyo faulted government for the development saying they are not taking lives of Malawians seriously.

He wondered why the health center is operating without necessities despite the villagers paying taxes.

The District Health Officer was out of reach when contacted.