By Patience Abeck

CHILADZULU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Namadzi in the Southern district of Chiradzulu are keeping in custody a 23-year-old Gerald Thomas for allegedly defiling his 30-year-old sister.

Yohane Tasowana Chiradzulu Police Station Public Relations Officer told the Maravi Post that the suspect Gerald, a man with albinism, was arrested on Tuesday -26 February 2019–after defiling an embicile sister, Patricia Kampila.

Tasowana explained that it is reported that both the suspect and the victim used to stay with their grandmother at Mtalika village.

The police publicist added that on the fateful day February 24, this year, Gerald took advantage of the granny’s absence and bedded the sister in their granny’s house.

“On her return home, the grandmother caught her grandson( Gerald) redhanded with his sister. The granny reported the matter to the police at Namadzi Police Unit who immediately effected an arrest.

“However, it was revealed that Gerald had previously impregnated the victim some two years ago. She has a daughter with him,” said Tasowana.

Meanwhile, Gerald is behind bars at Chiradzulu Police Station waiting to appear before court to answer defilement charge.

Both the suspect and the victim hail from Mtalika village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chitera in Chiradzulu district.