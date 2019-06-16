By Linda Likomwa

Malawi Police in Chiradzulu on Friday arrested a 25 year old man, Jeromy Kachere for allegedly duping farmers of potato spuds worthy over MK 7 million.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yohane Tasowana confirmed the development Sunday saying Kachere duped farmers in Mulanje, Thyolo and Chiradzulu while posing as an employee working with ASWAPP from April,2019.

He said Kachere told the unsuspecting farmers that they would get their dues within 27 days after his purported employer has sold the produce.

According to Tasowana, the suspect began playing tactics soon after collecting some potato spuds from farmers around Balakasi Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Ntchema in Chiradzulu.

He added that when the farmers realised that they have been duped, they reported the matter to Magomero Police Unit who later arrested the culprit.

Kachere who hails from Dyamavu Village, TA Ntchema in the district, will appear before court soon to answer charges of obtaining goods by false pretence which contravene section 379 of the penal code.