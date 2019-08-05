By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

BLANTYRE-The Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM) Malawi will honour National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Corporate Affairs Manager Annie Magola during this year’s annual lake conference scheduled to take place from 12 to 15 September 2019.

Magola is set to retire from NBM plc in October this year after serving the bank for 35 years.

CIM President Golden Banda said on Monday that they will honour Magola because of the contributions she has made towards the marketing profession.

“We understand that Ms Magola is retiring from the bank and we would like to announce that we will specially honour her with a trophy during this year’s lake conference. ‘Aunt Annie’ has contributed a lot to the profession,” said Banda.

Magola said she was honoured that CIM will recognize her contributions to the marketing profession.

“When they start calling you ‘Aunt Annie’ then you should realize that maybe it’s time to pack and go!” joked Magola while accepting the invitation to attend the lake conference.

NBM plc donated K1.5 million towards the lake conference whose theme is ‘Global Trade and Digital Marketing’.