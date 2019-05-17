Malawi’s colleges students urged to drum up for Chilima

By Michelle Manjawira

The final year student at Malawi College of Accountancy who is also the chairperson for UTM students operations in the southern region Christian Chikalimba on Tuesday reasoned with fellow university and college students to choose the future they would want to live than clinging to vote the old leadership that has failed young people for a long time .

Speaking at the ‘’Success Talk ‘’ event , a gathering that saw hundreds of students from various Malawi universities and colleges and as first female student to spearhead and champion front line politics in pro UTM style Chikalimba expressed worry on dangers that might follow when old people are voted into power.

She further emphasized on the need and reason to entrust Dr Saulos Chilima with the youth vote as she aided the gathering with a history leak up of Malawi politics , branding it as total endorsement for youthful leadership.

“When Henry Masauko Chipembere was elected to the legislative council of Nyasaland in 1956 he was 26 years old and he was only 34 during the cabinet crisis in the administration of Kamuzu Banda . It was Chipembere together with Kanyama Chiume who strongly denounced the federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in their 20’s. Aleke Banda was only 19 whe he firstly appeared in active politics.

“Today we are privileged to have Dr Saulos Chilima as our role model as well as the youthful leader, we have always been waiting for. Chilima is not just a leader but a president to be, with vision and future of every Malawian as a priority

“Let us do away with this, let us shape the country to where it is supposed to be. It has been too long and the time is now for us to work and decide for Malawi’s next generations. We have the chance to change Malawi and this is Now, there is no greater future than now . Today is the tomorrow we were promised with yesterday ‘’ bravely hinted Chikalimba.

Chikalimba also linked her 20 minute speech to world politics in the name of William Wiberforce who joined British house of commons at the age of 25 and three years later together with Granville Sharpe set motion events that led to the abolition of slave trade

The guest of honor in the much awaited and extraordinary event was wife to the vice president , the would be first lady of Malawi if UTM ascends to power madame Mary Chilima and other stakeholders as well as UTM professionals.

Madame Chilima appreciated the students support and hailed the gathering for the right choice they made, labeling her husband as the right choice.

Malawians are set to vote in the sixth general elections on 21st May and today’s political environment is said to be more of youths participation as at least 54% of the registered voters are the youth according to Malawi Electoral Commission.