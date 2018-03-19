The Malawi national netball team is geared to put up stellar performances during the Quad Series and Commonwealth Games, with three professional players joining the squad in Australia.

England-based Joyce Mvula and Lauren Ngwira joined their colleagues Sunday while Melbourne Vixens top shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, will link up with the team at Brisbane Airport in Australia today enroute to New Zealand.

Local-based Queens players left the country on Saturday and arrangements were made to link up with the three ahead of the Taini Jameson Trophy, which has been dubbed a Commonwealth Games warm up tournament.

Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said the arrival of the three players is good news as the Queens need a full-strength team for the two competitions.

“We have indeed been joined by Joyce and Lauren and we are now proceeding to Australia where we will meet Mwawi,” Bapu told The Daily Times.

She said having a full squad was important as the side bids to improve its ranking after being stuck on position six in the world and second in Africa for some time.

“We want all our best players during the Commonwealth Games to enhance our chances of improving our ranking. It is important that they take part in the Taini Jameson Trophy as the coach wants to assess the side before the crucial games,” Bapu said.

The Queens left without Head Coach Griffin Saenda who withdrew from the team on doctors’ recommendations.