Dedza communities in environmental conservation

By Viciah Nason, MEC Stringer

Chief Environmental Officer in the Department of Environmental Affairs has expressed satisfaction with communities proper environmental management in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaphuka in Dedza district.

This comes as the department is touring six districts namely of Ntcheu, Dedza, Nkhatabay, Mangochi, Kasungu and Lilongwe respectively.

The Idea is to hear communities best practices in environmental management across the country and in the long run share with the public the findings to promote environmental sustainability.

Speaking in an interview chief environmental officer in the Department of Environmental Affairs Clement Tikiwa said community involvement has helped to improved forest cover in the district thereby resulting to communities engagement in income generating activities.

“Communities have demonstrated a sense of ownership in managing and conserving trees around the hill through natural regeneration. This has resulted to a boom in been keeping farming to sustain their daily livelihoods,” said Tikiwa.

He then said forestry department will ensure that climate adaptation interventions activities are spread among communities to overcome effects of climate change.

In his remarks group Village headman Makankhula said it has taken people’s efforts to bring back the Ntcheu forest which was degraded some past years.

Makankhula attributed that the community realized that the Forest was becoming a desert and thus when they agreed some bylaws in 2007 on how they can conserve it for the better future.

He then asked the department to help them with safety materials saying people are encountering difficulties hence the Forest is now becoming dangerous as it accommodating different world animals.

Chairperson for Chimamba Village Development Committee (VDC), Stanley Kalambo said communities efforts has been key to improve and restore the environment which was degraded in the area by planting 500, 000 fruit seedlings besides indigenous tress.

Dedza district Forest Assistant, Emmanuel Kayisala said tree regeneration in the area has proved to be effective than before where survival rate of planted trees was a challenge.

Kaisara commended the department for the tour saying this has given courage to the community hence it will increase people’s passion in conserving the environment.