Chakwera and albinos

By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Some of the country’s concerned citizens on Friday question Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera silence on recent reports that one of his bodyguards was arrested for being suspected on albino killings in Malawi.

A 41 year old Dekhani Kaphamtengo is said to havave been arrested after putting the police on a wild geese chase on an issue to do with body parts of persons with albinism.

Kaphamtengo in his police statement has said to bee a Guard to MCP President Chakwera.

The grouping therefore is worried as to why Chakwera has remained quite on the matter when all in all the lawyer that he is reported to have hired to represent the suspect continues to defend Kaphamtengo.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe concerned citizen chairperson Philip Kamangirah said the MCP leader must tell Malawians his relationship with the suspect to warrant him hire a lawyer to defend the suspect.

“Rev. Chakwera must not use politics as a shield but rather tell this country once and for all how he knows the so called ‘syndicate’ which he promised to break within a month once he assume power,:” demands Kamangirah.

Below is the full statement by concerned citizens;

LET JUSTICE RULE AS WE ALL FIGHT IN PROTECTING PEOPLE WITH ALBINISM

We, the Concerned Citizens of this country are in shock with the news that the police are keeping in custody a Guard to Rev. Dr. Lazurus Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party President in relation to issues of body parts of persons with albinism in Malawi.

What is more saddening are the events surrounding the whole saga which calls upon Rev. Chakwera to exonerate himself or otherwise the citizens might be compelled to think he has a hand in the whole issue.

Facts of the Matter A 41 year old Dekhani Kaphamtengo has been arrested after putting the police on a wild geese chase on an issue to do with body parts of persons with albinism.

Kaphamtengo in his police statement has said he is a Guard to Rev. Lazurus Chakwera.

Currently, the Suspect is on remand while the police are investigating the matter and make a conclusive position on the whole issue as to whether he has the body parts or rather he has knowledge on the same.

Issues that needs clarity. While we are aware that the suspect is a mere guard to Rev. Chakwera what we are baffled with are the links and actions that the very revered man of God has done surrounding the whole issue.

The actions and inactions have created a room of speculations and misinformation which needs Rev. Chakwera to exonerate himself.

First, Rev. Chakwera would want to make the country believe that Kaphamtengo is not a guard at his residence and there is no relationship whatsoever.

In our opinion, denying the knowledge of the suspect would have been enough, but the length at which the Revland has gone to disown Kaphamtengo is more suspicious.

Second, while Rev. Chakwera claims to have no knowledge of the suspect, immediately after his arrest, it is reported that Rev. Chakwera hired a lawyer who was accompanied to the police station by a son to the Revland, to represent the suspect. This very same lawyer is the one who represented Kaphamtengo in the court appearance on 28th March of which bail was denied.

These two actions put to question what the interest that Rev. Chakwera has in all this matter. Why has he hired a lawyer for a person whom he doesn’t know and is not part of his employment? Why going at length to threaten newspapers and unveil a strong propaganda machinery just to disassociate himself from the act?

Based on facts and actions that Rev. Chakwera has done, we believe that there is something that he knows and is trying to either hide or shield.

We would want to call upon Rev. Chakwera to exonerate himself and his actions on the whole matter including why he has acted the way he has done. We are aware that Rev. Chakwera will hide behind political witch hunt, but in our opinion this is purely an issue to do with leadership accountability.

This is so because Rev. Chakwera is on record to have said and we quote ‘Once I am sworn as President this May, with the Malawi Defense Force, the Police and the National Intelligence Bureau at my command, I will end these crimes within one month’.

This latest saga of Kaphamtengo and the issues surrounding the saga creates room for questions which if not addressed will lead the entire nation to believe that Chakwera is aware of what is going on with the issue of persons with albinism.

In light of the above, we therefore call upon;

1. Rev. Chakwera to absolve himself on his involvement on the issues of persons with albinism especially that his actions on the case of Kaphamtengo is in sharp contrast to what is being said that the suspect does not work for him.

2. Rev. Chakwera must tell Malawians his relationship with the suspect to warrant him hire a lawyer to defend the suspect.

3. Rev. Chakwera must not use politics as a shield but rather tell this country once and for all how he knows the so called ‘syndicate’ which he promised to break within a month once he assume power.

Conclusion If Rev. Chakwera remains silent and quite over this matter while the lawyer that he is reported to have hired to represent the suspect continues to defend Kaphamtengo, we as Concerned Citizens may think to the contrary of what he has been saying.

Signed by Phillip Kamangirah Chairperson CONCERNED CITIZEN