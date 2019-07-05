By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A group of Malawian youths calling themselves concerned youths on Wednesday converged at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe where they held a press conference demanding immediate resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

The presser was organized to give chance to the youths to air out their voice on the current events in country.

Speaking during a conference concerned youths Chairperson Mohammad Umali said the youths wish to state at the outset that they have lost confidence in the Malawi Electoral Commission, which has failed to conduct the 2019 polls in a transparent manner that would leave the credibility of the presidential result beyond dispute.

“For this reason, while political parties, religious bodies and CSOs have spoken out on the prevailing situation, we too would wish to add our voice, since it is our constitutional right to do so.

MEC’s mismanagement of the processes for transmitting, tabulating, and announcing presidential results has resulted in the deterioration of our country’s socio-economic order.

In a country that has long been dubbed the Warm Heart of Africa because of the friendliness of it’s people, we now have regular disruptions to social harmony as citizens have been taking to the streets to denounce MEC for mismanaging their presidential votes.” he said.

They said If MEC had integrity, there was no way TIPPEX would find its way into the 21st May Elections.

He said MEC is the genesis of the anger being seeing on the streets of Malawi.

He said throughout nation’s history, it has taken gross displays of institutional excess and impunity to move Malawians to rise up in ongoing and mass protests in order to correct the systemic dysfunctions of governance institutions that are felt to be beyond self-repair.

HRDC on Thursday launched country wide demonstrations to push Ansah out of office following the similar poll irregularities.