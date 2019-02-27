The later Frazer Nihorya

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Death has been announced of former politician, Frazer Nihorya who until his death was Malawi’s Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the announcement, Office of the President and Cabinet, through Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara said, the late Nihorya died on the evening of Saturday, February 23, at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

The letter however doesn’t mention why he was admitted at the privately owned health facility away from South Africa where he was officially serving in the office of consulate.

But rumour making rounds indicate that Nihorya was admitted at the facility in about a month ago with a kidney failure related ailment.

Other sources that were close to the deceased diplomat have confided that, his coming to Malawi was aimed at returning into active politics, as he wanted to present nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate for Mulanje-Limbuli Constituency in the May 21 Elections.

But, due to sickness, the late Nihorya who once served as the DPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s regime is said to have given up his intention and in his place, a one Godfrey M’bawa was endorsed to battle it out against the current official DPP candidate, Daudi Abiyani Chida.

While he was MP for Mulanje-Limbuli, the late Nihorya also once served as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.