By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a court Marshall at Khunga Magistrate Court on suspicion that he stole an ivory.

The suspect, Steven Nyirenda was arrested on suspicion that he stole the specimen from a court storeroom.

He is being kept at Khunga Police Station in the district.

According to Khunga Police Publicist, Ignacius Esau, last month, the court was trying a matter of protected wildlife in which two pieces of ivory and a hippo tooth were recovered.

However, the specimens were temporarily kept at the court waiting for Wildlife and Parks officials to come and collect them; but the other day, court clerk noticed that one of the two ivories was missing from the court storeroom.

That’s when the police was tipped to investigate the matter and arrested the court Marshall as a suspect.

Nyirenda, 36, hails from Jumbo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nyaluangwa in Nkhata Bay.