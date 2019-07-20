LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The visiting Afrexim bank President Benedict Oramah says promotion of creative talents and arts lies in Malawians for international platform recognition.

Oramah observed that Malawi has so much untapped talents saying if exiled the nation might realize much needed forex for economic growth.

These investments are expected to turn Malawi into one of the biggest tourism countries in the region.

Afrexim bank President told the creative Malawi Gala dinner on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe that his institution was impressed with arts the nation harbouring.

He assured his institution to embrace the creative arts for international scene.

Among other cited talents Malawi needs to embrace as also tourism focus including poets, traditional dances, acoustic, fashion among others.

“Malawi’s creative talents promotion lies its own people. There is a lot of untapped talents need to be promoted. The country’s leadership mush continue pushing hard for promotion of tourism sector that boost economic growth,”says Oramah.

Ibrahim Salim Bagus Malawi Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism lauded Afrexim bank’s interest to boast tourism sector saying will embrace any financial and technical support the institution will provide.

Malawi and the bank have entered into an estimate of US$1 billion facility worth of a Memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The two day visit, Oramah highlighted projects like four routes of Dar- es- Salaam, Natal, Durban corridors and M5 road saying these will help in exports and connect Malawi to the rest of the continent.

The meeting attracted eight potential African investors interested in areas of energy, transport, agriculture and agro-processing and ICT among others.