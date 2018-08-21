The High Court in Blantyre on Monday dismissed Youth And Society (YAS) , saying it has no sufficient interest to pursue the case where it dragged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Pioneer Investments to court over the K145 million food rations deal.

The ruling comes after the Mzuzu-based YA, through lawyer Bright Theu, obtained a court order freezing bank accounts for DPP and Zameer Karim proprietor of Pioneer Investments, who allegedly benefited from fraudulent transactions in the contract.

But delivering his determination, High Court Judge Jack N’riva said the contract of food rations was between Police and Piooner Investment.

The court agreed with arguments by lawyers representing DPP and Pioneer Investments, Chancy Gondwe and Frank Mbeta respectively, that YAS does not have sufficient interest in it and the case has to be dismissed.

The two argued that according to Section 98 of the Constitution, it is only the Attorney General (AG) who has the power to sue on behalf of Malawians, a development they said shows that the civil society organisation is out of its jurisdiction.