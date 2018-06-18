LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The gross lack of accountability has been exposed as 75 percent of Malawi’s Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that got elections funding towards the 2014 Tripartite Elections have failed to reconcile their accounts books todate.

According to Zodiak radion, the development has angered the United Nations (UN) which funds the NGOs through the UN Development Fund (UNDP) which manages the Elections Basket Funding making it hard for the UN to fund them again for 2019 elections.

Projects Manager for the NGO Board Joel Mkandawire confirmed the unfortunate development which vindicates the long held concern that many of the vocal and anti-governenment CSOs are simply conduits for siphoning donor money in the name of the people and enriching themselves under the pretext of human rights activism.

More information on to come on the syndicate.