By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) accredited by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct voter and civic education in Lilongwe have dismissed fears of voter apathy amid growing funding challenges for their programs.

The CSOs who were represented by the Centre for Community Empowerment and Development (CECAD), and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) revealed they are still rolling out programs to reach out to people.

In an interview, NICE District Civic Education Officer for Lilongwe, Daniel Malango said they have radio programs running in various radio stations to reach out to people.

“It is true that we have a funding predicament but we still have some money that I believe is enough to help us reach out to people. We plan to distribute leaflets in schools and have volunteers working on the ground,” said Malango.

He also revealed the organization has sent over 500 letters to different religious denominations and plans are underway to have road shows throughout the district.

Echoing his word was Charles Baduya, representing CECAD who called for the need for CSOs to work together in the district if they are to achieve their goals and coordinate their limited resources.

“We need to cooperate each with other and bring all our resources together so that we can achieve our objective of educating our people on the electoral process. It is very hard for us to say what are we going to do but it seems there is little interest from donors to help us this time so we need to work together,” said Baduya.

The CSOs made these remarks on the sidelines of the Multiparty Liaison Committee meeting which Lilongwe District Council organized on Thursday.