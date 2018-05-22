LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Monday disclosed that they have formally written President Peter Mutharika to swiftly work on their demands.

This comes after the deadline for the MK4 billion payout demos’ petition elapsed.

Some of key issues including the reversal of Rodney Jose’s appointment as acting Inspector General of Police and fire Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The CSOs want Jose fired alleging he is connected to the death of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa whilst the two ministers are accused of illegally splashing over K4bn to Members of Parliament (MPs).

Gift Trapence, one of the demos’ leaders told Zodiak that the letter follows the successful April 27 protests and the subsequent petition to the Head of State.

Trapence therefore accused President Mutharika of non-committal in addressing the issues.

“The deadline for the firing of Jose, Goodall and Nankhumwa has way passed. Therefore, we have decided to write him. We will deliver the letter next week,” he said.

But Presidential Spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said the President will only act on the issues a report from a committee he appointed on the matter a few weeks ago.

According to Kalilani, the special committee is being headed by Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara.

In their 10-point petition, the CSOs had given Mutharika up to 90 days to deal with the issues raised or leave his office.

The petition also calls end of electricity outages within 85 days; and completion of investigations into the killings of former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) administrator Issa Njauju and Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

The CSOs are concerned with alleged Executive abuse and manipulation; high level corruption manifested in the MK236 billion Cashgate, the MK4 billion issue, the rejected Electoral Reforms Bills, worsening water problems, high cost of living, abuse of State media and chiefs; among others.