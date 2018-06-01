By Alick Junior Sichali

Civil Society organisations [CSO] have threatened to hold again national wide demonstrations if President Peter Mutharika continues to pay a blind eye on concerns raised in the petition they gave him.

This is according to a press statement signed by Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence saying President Mutharika and his government are yet to address some of the concerns which Malawians gave to him on the 27 April demos.

The statement says the Mutharika has not acted to demands which Malawians asked him to do and that the days of some which for instance required 10 days have passed with His Excellency doing nothing.

“If there is no response by the said date, kindly be informed, your Excellency that we shall hold again national wide demonstrations in all the districts,” The statement reads.

The statement further says that issues in the peoples petition requires the decisive leadership from the president and that the committee which has been instituted cannot resolve the demand by Malawians.

Setting the committee to respond to the demands by ordinary Malawians is said to show unwillingness of the Excellency to hear and resolve issues what the citizens of the country are asking him.

“We do not believe that the issues raised in the people’s petition will be resolved by a committee, most issues require decisive leadership from your office,” Part of the statement reads.

Some of the issues which the CSO’s raised in the petition is the cancellation of the dubious 4 billion Kwacha allocation and taking back the electoral reforms bill to parliament for re-tabling.