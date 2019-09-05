Malawi’s cyclist Kambewa conquers Kilimanjaro Mountain in four days Malawi’s cyclist Kambewa conquers Kilimanjaro Mountain in four days @Maravipost.com

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Cyclist Stewart Kambewa has become the first Malawian to climb on top of Kilimanjaro Mountain in a record four days instead of the planned six days in fundraising aid of Friends of Mulanje Orphans (Fomo).

Fomo founder and Executive Director Mary Woodworth said in an interview Thursday that they are happy that Kambewa has broken the record in conquering Kilimanjaro Mountain while helping raise funds for Fomo.

“Kambewa and his friends will start cycling back to Malawi tomorrow. Please let us hold hands and support them,” said Woodworth.

“When they arrive in Mulanje, they will hike the Mulanje Mountain up to Sapitwa Peak and descend, so I am asking all well wishers to support them,” added Woodworth.

Fomo targets to raise about K20 million to build an academic centre at Mangani in Mulanje to support vulnerable and orphaned children in the district.

Fomo is a community based orphan care programme supporting over 3,500 children through a network of 14 centres in Mulanje district and covers all aspects of the children’s welfare including health through its outreach clinic, formal and informal education, food security and production.

The programme also covers pre-school, out of school activities and further learning through its play schools, computer, driving and tailoring schools. The programme also covers the provision of school materials, personal items (Soap, clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets) and community much more.

Some of the orphans Fomo has supported since its establishment in 200 have gone up to finish tertiary education and are now independent.