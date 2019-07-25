By Victoria Milanzi

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in December district are still hunting for unruly charcoal burners believed to be from Lilongwe who killed a community volunteer working in Dzalanyama forest.

According to Dedza police publicist Cassim Manda, the deceased Widson Samuel, aged 32 of Lozani village T/A Chilikumwendo together with 13 other colleagues on 20th July 2019 were on routine patrols inside Dzalanyama forest before he met his fate.

“As they were patrolling they encountered with more than 15 charcoal burners carrying charcoal on their bicycles,” said Manda.

He added that upon stopping them, a violent clash erupted between volunteers and charcoal burners who were armed with pangas and axes.

“The volunteers were overpowered and started retreating from the scene,” he said

Manda further added that the unknown criminals ran after them to the extent that deceased was captured.

“Samuel was hit and cut beyond recognition and died on the spot,” he said.

Manda also said the charcoal burners also injured Chiyerekezo Mainala who is currently admitted at Kamuzu central hospital.

Samuel and the other volunteers were trained by JICA as Community volunteers to protect Dzalanyama forest which is heavily destroyed by charcoal burners.

The Police have since appealed to general public especially those who know whereabouts of the perpetrators to feed the police with information that will lead to their arrest.