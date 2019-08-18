By Richard Kayenda

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-Two people have died on Sunday morning in separate road accidents in Dedza.

The two have been identified as Francisco Bernard, 63 and Moffat Chinzu, 17.

According to Assistant Spokesperson for Dedza Police Beatrice Jesita, Bernard, who was cycling along the M1 Road, was hit by a minibus which was coming from Lilongwe to Dedza and he died right on the spot because of serious head injuries.

On the other hand, Chinzu was hit at Kakhome by a Nissan TIIDA, when he was crossing the road.

The vehicle was heading from Dedza to Lilongwe along the same road.

Meanwhile, police in the country are advising all road users to be very careful whenever they are using the roads.