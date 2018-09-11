Lilongwe, September 11, 2018: Development partners in the country have applauded the ‘smooth’ commencement of 2018 Population and Housing Census (PHC) currently in progress countrywide.

Speaking Thursday during National Statistical Office tour at Kabudula area in Lilongwe, United Nations Development Program Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres said she was satisfied with how the counting exercise has started in the country.

“As Malawi’s development partner, we are extremely happy to see that the census has started smoothly. We have observed how the enumerators are conducting their duties,” said Torres.

She said she observed that the enumeration process was not taking a long time and that the questions and data collected are of good quality.

According to Torres, enumerators were active and flexible, and that they engaged well with members of the households. She said the exercise would result in good quality data if it continues the way it has started.

“We commend Malawi for holding the Population and Housing Census as the exercise will help the country have important data which will assist it in knowing areas that need improvement such as health and education sectors,” she said.

In his remarks, Assistant Commissioner of Statistics who is also 2018 PHC Coordinator under National Statistical Office, Isaac Chirwa, said enumerators were conducting their work following what they were advised during the training for the exercise.

“The census work has started very well and the enumerators are doing fantastic job as they are doing what they were taught during their trainings,” said Chirwa.

He added that currently, they have sorted out the issues of training allowances which the enumerators were complaining about. He said some enumerators had started receiving their allowances.

One of the enumerators at area 47 in Lilongwe, Sadock Kapesa told Mana work was going on smoothly as household members were able to give out the required information.

Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lawford Palani said had since never received negative feedback about the exercise.