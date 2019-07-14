DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Seven people have been killed in a road accident on Saturday while dozens others have been seriously injured.

The tragic accident happened after a three-tonner lorry registration number DZ 2576 they were travelling in plunged into Mkalaro River at Bowe in Dowa district.

Dowa’s Mponera Police station spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado told The Maravi Post that the vehicle had 45 passengers on board and were going to attend a funeral ceremony in Ntchisi district.

Kandiado added that upon arrival at Nkalalo bridge, the driver of the vehicle failed to control it and later plunged into the river.

“Five (5) people died on the spot while two (2) others were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntchisi district hospital.

Other 3 passengers sustained serious head injuries and were rushed to Ntchisi district hospital where they are receiving treatment while other passengers escaped with minor injuries and were treated as out patients at the same health facility,” he said.