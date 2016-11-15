BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi’s economist,

, has been appointed as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Senior Resident Representative in South Africa.



Mlachira, who previously worked as an economist with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), joined the IMF 20 years ago.

The IMF direct, the International Monetary Fund’s global economic forum, indicates that before heading for the rainbow nation, Mlachila was an Advisor in the IMF’s African Department (AFR) and was Mission Chief for Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Before he joined the IMF, Mlachila was an economist at the Reserve Bank of Malawi between 1988 and 1997.

In an interview with the Daily Times, Mlachila said he took up the post as IMF Senior Resident Representative for South Africa early September.

“My job is to be the face of the IMF in South Africa. It notably involves playing a liaison role between the IMF headquarters team and the South African authorities.

“I t involves providing economic policy advice, coordinating training and technical assistance and conducting outreach to various stakeholders such as civil society, academia and think-tanks, among other functions. I also enjoy doing lectures at universities and interacting with students,” Mlachila said as quoted in the Daily Times.

He described the appointment as, “an honor and immense responsibility for me to represent the IMF to such an important G20 economy.”

He said the job would be challenging considering the sophisticated nature of the South African economy and its large financial sector.

Mlachira has worked on a wide range of countries and has published numerous articles in the areas of public finance, growth, international trade, and financial development. He holds a PhD in economics from Cerdi, University of Clermont-Ferrand, France.