Malawi’s envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Necton Mhura has died following a long battle with cancer, sources have revealed.

Confirming the news, the Deputy Ambassador at the Permanent Mission of Malawi to the UN, Mr. Loti Dzonzi, informed the Malawi community in the New York/New Jersey areea, via email of the passing of Ambassador Mr. Necton Mhura.

Details of funeral programme are being worked between his family and the Mission and will be communicated later.

Deputy Ambadsador Dzonzi said Ambassador Mhura was admitted to a New Jersey hospital on January 30, 2018 and died today February 19, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. Eastern Standard time.

Ambassador Mhura took his post as Malawi’s Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the UN in August 2016. Prior t0 this posting, he was briefly Malawi envoy to the United States in Washington D.C.