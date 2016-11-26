MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-A 10-year old epileptic boy in the southern and border district of Mwanza on Tuesday drowned in a deep well.

Confirming the incidence with the Maravi Post, Mwanza Police Spokesperson Edwin Kaunda identified the deceased as Samson Pitala who was in standard one at Mpandadzi primary in the district.

The police publicist Kaunda said the toddler left home for school and at around 10:00 hours, the boy and his friends left the school and went to a certain well to play.

Kaunda added that soon after reaching the well Samson jumped into the well and never resurfaced.

“Eventually, the boys rushed to the Samson’ parents to alert them what had happened who later rushed to the scene and found the deceased floating in the well. They reported the matter to the Police who took the body to Mwanza District hospital where postmortem results revealed that death was due to suffocation,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda further reminded the parents to avoid sending their children to rivers alone.

“The police are therefore reminding parents in the district to avoid sending their children especially those suffering from epilepsy to rivers to draw water or wash clothes alone so that we can prevent cases of drowning.

“We are also appealing to primary school teachers to always make sure that the pupils are within the premises during the learning time so that together we can protect the lives of these future leaders of Malawi,” urges Kaunda.