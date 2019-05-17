evangelists Richard Zinyongo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two Lilongwe based evangelists have described secondary schools and colleges as places that require divine intervention due to increased number of immoralities that are affecting the future for young generation.

Under the theme ‘Winning five Million youth for Christ in 2019’ evangelist Charles Gwengwe and evangelist Richard Zinyongo have organized a crusade at Mitundu Secondary School on Saturday, 18th May where among other things they will take on issues to do spiritual growth and academic excellence.

Other topics include Youth and Christ and some topics to do with career guidance will also be tackled during the prayers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, evangelist Richard Zinyongo said they are on a mission to make Christ known in all the secondary schools and colleges in the country.

“There are a lot of immoral behaviors that are happening in different schools, but for us to win the youth we need to go there with the gospel, in so doing we believe we can have a better Malawi, Better Malawi is possible if the youth in secondary schools and colleges have turned their ways and follow Christ,” he said

He added, “We can have a better Malawi if our youth have given their life to Christ, we can have better politicians if our youth have received Jesus Christ as their personal savior, corruption starts from schools, therefore the only weapon is to make the youth know Christ,”.

Zinyongo said the crusade will start at 7:30 pm and it will be a night full of anointing and the power of the Holy Ghost will manifest for the glory of God.

Evangelist Charles Gwengwe added that people should expect more great wonders during the night saying it will be characterized by deliverance and healing.

“All the students who are troubled should came in their large numbers and God will answer their prayers , i am telling you their stories will change because this is not a mere night but a night covered with holy spirit, “he said

Among other things Gwengwe said they would also want to bring back the real church of Jesus christ saying people have taken church as a fundraising entity something which is contrary to the scriptures.

The event will take place few weeks after similar crusades at Lilongwe Technical College and Lilongwe Girls Secondary school which attracted over 4000 Students who left with several testimonies.

During the night music will be provided by Lloyd Phiri, Kondwani Chirwa and Andy Seko among others.