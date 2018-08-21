The Malawi Police Service have arrested the first Facebook Impersonator for robbing users thousands Kwacha.

According to the police reports at hand, the person has been creating Facebook accounts bearing names of personalities soliciting funds and coaxing ladies.

His real facebook account is clemor Excuser.

In one incident he managed to dupe a Malawian based in South Africa that he managed to convince a lady to save money for their purported engagement (chinkhoswe).

The lady has so far lost over MK500,000.00 money meant for chinkhoswe while thinking that she was getting married to him.

Among those he has impersonating is musician piksy, and MBC Radio personality Dick Shumba.

More details to come