BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank on Tuesday donated MK2 million to the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) for its first ever annual lake conference slated for November this year.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato said this is the second time FDH Bank has supported PRSM having supported the group’s official launch and inaugural AGM in 2018.

“Public Relations professionals are the voice of various entities and the link between the entities and various stakeholders as well as the general public.

“There cannot be growth without effective communication and FDH Bank as a bank that champions growth is honored to be part of PRSM initiatives that champion effective communication,” said Msapato.

PRSM president Lewis Msasa thanked FDH Bank for the donation and asked other organizations to emulate the example set by the bank.

“As Public Relations Society of Malawi we are very grateful to FDH Bank for this MK2 million donation. It will go a long way in ensuring the successful hosting of PR conference.

“By funding this conference FDH has demonstrated its value for PR. We are hopeful that other corporate entities will emulate this good example,” said Msasa.

PRSM was registered by the Government of Malawi in December, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Trustees Incorporation Act (Cap.5.03) to raise the profile of the Public Relations as a profession.