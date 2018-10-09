BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Financial Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO) and shareholder Thom Mpinganjira has been named one of the southern Africa finalists for two awards in the 2018 Eighth Annual All Africa Business Leaders Award (AABLA).

The two awards—Business Leader of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year—are in recognition of building “a successful financial empire FDH Financial Holdings Limited with his bare hands”.

“The annual All Africa Business Leaders Award, Africa’s most respected business awards, is set to honour business excellence and leaders who have made a considerable impact on their industry and community. The All Africa Business Leaders Awards, in partnership with CNBC Africa, honour remarkable leadership and salute game changers of business on the continent for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.”

If he wins the two awards, Mpinganjira, whose financial services group has four subsidiaries, namely FDH Bank, Discount House, FDH Money Bureau and FDH Financial Advisory Services, will join other prominent CEOs in Africa such as Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO of Standard Bank Group, Aliko Dangote, chairperson and CEO of Dangote Group, Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank plc, Egide Gatera, chairperson of Rwanda Mountain Tea, Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of Discovery and James Mwangi, CEO of Kenya’s Equity Bank, to have won the awards.

Reacting to the nominations Mpinganjira said he is surprised, but honoured to be recognised at such a high level.

“Entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted and achievement of greatness requires persistence, perseverance and a dogged determination. This nomination reminds me of how far my team and I have come in building what FDH Financial Holdings is today,” he said as quoted in the Nation Newspaper.

The awards, which have three regional segments, will have finalists from all corners of the continent meet at the AABLA Grand Finale on November 29 2018 in South Africa.