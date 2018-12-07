By Chris Chirwa

United Kingdom’s Guardian Newspaper in association with The Offside Rule has ranked China based Malawi’s prolific forward, Tabitha Chawinga 71 among the best female footballers in the world.

Chawinga, who comfortably leads the scoring chart at her club, Jiangsu Suning, has been praised for having a keen eye for goal by the top newspaper.

“A post season move from Sweden to China saw Chawinga fall off the map slightly in 2018 but her form has been good enough to keep her in the top 100,” reads the newspaper’s online website.

The newspaper adds there are a few players in the world who can match Chawinga’s scoring prowess.

It continues: “If her progress continues, it will surely not be long before one of the top European or American teams gives the Malawian her chance.”

The publication will keep on providing its assessment of the players until it gets to

the best top 10 footballers.

The Offside Rule has produced the list since 2016, but this is the first published in association with the Guardian.

It has assembled a team of 72 judges drawn from around the world as follows: 34 from Europe, 14 from North and Central America, 11 from Asia, seven from South America, 11 from Asia and six from Africa.

Recently, Chawinga was nominated for the African Female Footballer of Year Award whose gala award ceremony takes place on January 8, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

She won a Golden Boot Award in her debut season in the Chinese top league, netting 17 goals, seven goals more than her runner-up, Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala who is the reigning African Footballer of the Year.