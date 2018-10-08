BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football head coach Ron Van Geneugden has named his final 20 member squad for back to back African Cup of Nations qualifier away in Yaoundé, Cameroon and Blantyre four days later.

The Flames mentor has kept faith in some of the foreign based players like Gabadihno Mhango, LimbikaniMzava, John and Frank Banda, Richard Mbulu and Charles Swini.

The coach has however, left outYamikaniFodya, RabsonChiyenda, Mike Nkwate from Nyasa Big Bullets, as well as Be Forward Wanderers FC trio of Isaac Kaliat, Felix Zulu and NenaniJuwayo.

Some of the players who have made it into RVG’s squad include Yamikani Chester, ChikotiChirwa, and Patrick Phiri and Alfred Manyozo jnr.

The selected 20 will handle the high level matches to be played on October 12 and 16 in Yaounde and Blantyre respectively.

The team leaves today Monday, October 8 through Chileka Airport at 15:10.ahead of the fixture on Friday.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Charles Swini

2. Brighton Munthali

Defenders

3. Stanley Sanudi

4. GomezganiChirwa

5. LimbikaniMzava

6. John Lanjesi

7. Chembezi Denis

8. Peter Chilopi

9. Precious Sambani

Midfielders

10. Alfred Manyozo

11. John Banda

12. Frank Banda

13. RafickNamwera

14. JabulaniLinje

15. ChikotiChirwa

Strikers

16. Richard Mbulu

17. GabadinhoMhango

18. Patrick Phiri

19. ChiukepoMsowoya

20. Yamikani Chester