BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football head coach Ron Van Geneugden has named his final 20 member squad for back to back African Cup of Nations qualifier away in Yaoundé, Cameroon and Blantyre four days later.
The Flames mentor has kept faith in some of the foreign based players like Gabadihno Mhango, LimbikaniMzava, John and Frank Banda, Richard Mbulu and Charles Swini.
The coach has however, left outYamikaniFodya, RabsonChiyenda, Mike Nkwate from Nyasa Big Bullets, as well as Be Forward Wanderers FC trio of Isaac Kaliat, Felix Zulu and NenaniJuwayo.
Some of the players who have made it into RVG’s squad include Yamikani Chester, ChikotiChirwa, and Patrick Phiri and Alfred Manyozo jnr.
The selected 20 will handle the high level matches to be played on October 12 and 16 in Yaounde and Blantyre respectively.
The team leaves today Monday, October 8 through Chileka Airport at 15:10.ahead of the fixture on Friday.
The following is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
1. Charles Swini
2. Brighton Munthali
Defenders
3. Stanley Sanudi
4. GomezganiChirwa
5. LimbikaniMzava
6. John Lanjesi
7. Chembezi Denis
8. Peter Chilopi
9. Precious Sambani
Midfielders
10. Alfred Manyozo
11. John Banda
12. Frank Banda
13. RafickNamwera
14. JabulaniLinje
15. ChikotiChirwa
Strikers
16. Richard Mbulu
17. GabadinhoMhango
18. Patrick Phiri
19. ChiukepoMsowoya
20. Yamikani Chester