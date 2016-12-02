LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Labor, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa has disclosed that the much awaited Bingu National Stadium (BNS) will be officially opened on January 28, 2017.This is the third time the dates for the opening of the magnificent sports facility have been extended with the first dates being in October 2016 and then December 10, 2016.

Mussa told Maravi Post on Friday that the shifting of the opening date was attributed to logistical challenges.

Mussa said all preparations for the official opening of the facility are at an advanced stage while disclosing that Chinese National Football Team will be part of the inauguration ceremony.

“All is set for the opening of the stadium which most sports loving Malawians have been waiting for. We are expecting Chinese National Football Team to battle it out with our own, the Flames.

“We had a few logistical challenges but now January 28, 2017 is the official opening of Bingu National Stadium. We don’t expect to shift the dates again”, assures Mussa.

The Chinese Government-funded stadium was completed in November, 2015 which required extra-funding of MK841 million from the Malawi government’s coffers to construct a sewer line, and erect electricity connection cables.

The facility was constructed with a concessional loan from Chinese Government to the tune of US$65 million (about MK29 billion) payable in 20 years with the grace period of seven years , and the loan will be repaid at an annual interest rate of two percent.