Malawians, led by President Peter Mutharika and the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Tuesday, laid to rest Gerald Kalirani, an aerospace engineer and the first aircraft engineer for Air Malawi.

The burial ceremony of Kalirani, who was also the brother to the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr. Jean Kalirani, took place Mutu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtema, in Ntcheu district.

Speaking on behalf of President Mutharika, Vice President for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the Central Region, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, described the death of Kalilani, who succumbed to an asthma attack on Sunday as the most heartbreaking experience to the family.

“As we have heard from some of the family members, Gerald was a great person. It is the President’s hope that the relatives will continue with the humble spirit the late Kalirani had and continue working hard for the betterment of the nation,” advised Ntaba.

Late Kalirani’s eldest daughter, Dr Zahra Kalirani, encouraged her siblings to continue loving each other, the way their departed 67-year old father taught them.